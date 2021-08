TOKYO — Olympic swimmer Arabella Sims, also known as Bella Sims, granddaughter of locals Sherri and Dennis Hironaka competed in her portion of the Olympics on Wednesday, July 28. She was the first swimmer for her team in the 4x200 freestyle relay, and managed to start the USA team off in a competitive position. After passing the duties off to her teammates, Bella continued to cheer her team on as they continued on to win the preliminary heat, advancing the team to the 4x200 freestyle relay finals.