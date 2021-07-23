Will Warriors use draft picks in a blockbuster trade? Time is running out

With round one in the books, and the 28th pick used on Jaden Springer, Sixer fans are feeling good again. Then the Sixers added two big men with the 50th and 53rd picks in the draft. The position of backup big man has led to sports-PTSD in Philadelphia. From Amir Johnson, to Trevor Booker, to Boban Marjanovic, to Jonah Bolden, to Anžejs Pasečņiks, to Greg Monroe to Dwight Howard they’ve just never been able to find a reserve big who was viable by the second round of the playoffs. The lone exception might have been Al Horford, but they ruined that by giving him $112M and using him as a starter.