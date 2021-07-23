Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Double take: Fort Worth Zoo welcomes male, female baby giraffes

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two baby giraffes are the talk of the town in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Zoo announced that two giraffes have been born at the facility in July, joining another baby that was born two months ago.

“You’re not seeing double,” zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “You’re looking at two new giraffe calves.”

The male calf was born July 1, weighing 145 pounds and standing 6 feet tall, KTVT reported. The female calf was born 10 days later, weighing 132 pounds and standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, the television station reported.

The two calves, who have yet to be named, join Luchesse, who was born on May 7, zoo officials said.

The baby giraffes took their first steps into the zoo’s African Savanna habitat with the rest of the herd on Friday, KTVT reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

