Objet: Candles Inspired by Classical Sculptures

Skyward Sword is on all of our minds again following its recent release on the Switch. This rang true for Adam from North of the Border Craftworks, who channeled his anticipatory energy into meticulously recreating Skyloft in miniature form for his Tiny Nerdy Thing series. In his step-by-step video of the creation process, Adam demonstrates every tiny detail that went into making this impressive little sculpture. Those looking for a new art project or simply want to admire the art of crafting should check out Adam’s work on this scale-model of Skyloft.