Artists at Titusville exhibit create work using recycled items

Healing means many different things and it comes in many forms. For those belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, it is acceptance and understanding. For people of color, it is an equal opportunity. As someone who is queer and is a proud Asian-American artist, Christopher Saint knows firsthand what it’s like for those who have suffered similar experiences of marginalization as he has. He has been through it all and wants to help others in their journey by healing through art and enterprise. “I think in today’s modern world, we are very bottom-line driven. For most industries, money is the biggest driver, not love. I’ve reimagined my career to re-center on how the businesses I create and develop can produce more healing in this world. Along with my art, I’m currently working on ventures in spiritual wellness and online education for social and emotional learning.” Christopher is a singer-songwriter who is renowned amongst the queer community for his mission in spreading love and empowerment. He always emphasized that everyone is made of love and it’s in their nature to express it. However, this feeling has been buried in their hearts because of fear. Hoping to make a change as a business leader, Christopher was recently named to the Forbes Next list as one of the top faces of entrepreneurship in the country.