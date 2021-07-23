Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, ME

Nancy Surette, 82

bridgton.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES — Nancy (Paynter) Surette, 82, passed away peacefully with her family in her home in Naples on Monday, July 12, 2021, after a courageous yet brief battle with cancer. Nancy was raised in Saugus, Mass., where she graduated high school. She and husband Jim met while working at Lawson Machine & Tool in Malden. They moved to North Reading after they were married, where Nancy was a full-time mother while caring for her own ailing parents. She later worked for various companies, providing administrative and office management support. She enjoyed gardening and going to the beach and was an active member and past president of the North Reading Garden Club.

www.bridgton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Naples, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lake#Gardening#Lawson Machine Tool#North Reading#The Songo Garden Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
ProtestsPosted by
Fox News

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

Thousands of people protested France's special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests against the pass...

Comments / 0

Community Policy