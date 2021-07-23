Nancy Surette, 82

NAPLES — Nancy (Paynter) Surette, 82, passed away peacefully with her family in her home in Naples on Monday, July 12, 2021, after a courageous yet brief battle with cancer. Nancy was raised in Saugus, Mass., where she graduated high school. She and husband Jim met while working at Lawson Machine & Tool in Malden. They moved to North Reading after they were married, where Nancy was a full-time mother while caring for her own ailing parents. She later worked for various companies, providing administrative and office management support. She enjoyed gardening and going to the beach and was an active member and past president of the North Reading Garden Club.