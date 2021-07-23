Outstanding Citizen nominations sought, award presented at fair

The Vernal Chamber of Commerce Public Relations Committee presented Cheryl Meier with the Quarterly Outstanding Public Service Award at Chamber Luncheon on Tuesday. “Cheryl is a lifelong resident of Vernal with a passion and a love to serve in many capacities for her community and her family,” shares the Vernal Chamber. “Since her children started school, she has been actively involved in their school and sports programs. She is currently the Head Coach of the very successful Uintah High School Mountain Bike Team. She has served in many capacities in her Church but her favorite callings are the ones where she is involved with the Youth. Cheryl has served on the Trees for Charity Committee including as Chairman for 3 years, the Holly Days Committee as volunteer coordinator, and was an Ambassador for Make a Wish Foundation for the Uintah Basin Sector.” Congratulations Cheryl Meier on this well deserved award.