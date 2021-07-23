Cancel
Outstanding Citizen nominations sought, award presented at fair

El Reno Tribune
 9 days ago

Nominations are being sought for the Outstanding Canadian County Citizen to be recognized at the upcoming 67th Annual Canadian County Free Fair, set for Aug. 23-28. As is tradition, the individual…

www.elrenotribune.com

Shoreview, MNshoreviewmn.gov

Citizen of the Year & Caring Youth Awards

The City of Shoreview is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Citizen of the Year and Caring Youth awards. This annual award was created by the city council to present a special honor to a citizen who exemplifies the spirit of giving back to the community. The council's goals for this award are:
Snohomish County, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Nominations sought for Snohomish County Women in Leadership Award

Leadership Snohomish County, a nonprofit committed to developing county-specific sustainable leaders, has opened its call for nominations for the fifth annual Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award. The award will be presented at Leadership Snohomish County’s sixth annual Leadership Day on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The event will be held at the Lynnwood Convention Center.
Meigs County, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Nominations sought for community champion award

OHIO VALLEY — Do you know a local champion in the fight against the opioid epidemic?. “As we continue to fight against drug addiction, specifically the opioid epidemic, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board, seeks to highlight the excellent work provided by individuals on the front lines of the fight. These individuals work beyond the call of duty, making differences in the lives of those who struggle with addiction. Often times, the work of these champions face heart-wrenching challenges and thankless recognition for their efforts,” stated a news release from the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Historical Society presents scholarship award

The Garden City Historical Society, which was founded nearly 40 years ago to focus on Education and Historic Preservation, once again partnered with The Stewart Fund to award a $2500 scholarship to Kerin Debany, a Garden City High School graduating senior who excels in Social Studies and has displayed a significant commitment to community service.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Nomination sought for bridge naming

The Watertown Riverfest committee is seeking nominations for its annual downtown Watertown bridge naming ceremony. The person selected will be honored on the weekend of the celebration and in front of the crowd just before main stage entertainment begins. A nomination can be made by anyone and submitting it is...
Wayne County, NYMPNnow

Wayne County Business Council accepting award nominations

The Wayne County Business Council is accepting nominations for its first county-wide award ceremony to honor area businesses through 5 p.m. Aug. 23. The Excellence in Customer Service Award will go to a business that demonstrates excellence in service and hospitality. The Heroic Enterprise Award will be dedicated to a business exemplifying heroic traits. The Business and Education Partnership Award recognizes a business that is committed to improving student achievement and strengthening the Wayne County workforce.
Carmi, ILseillinoisnews.com

Chamber Seeking Nominations for Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year

Carmi Illinois Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Preparations for the 77th annual Carmi Chamber of Commerce dinner to be held Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, are underway. The Carmi Chamber of Commerce is once again asking for nominations for Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year- awards that are one of the highlights of the annual dinner.
Kalona, IAkciiradio.com

City of Kalona Seeking Nominations for Annual Community Awards

The City of Kalona is seeking nominations for their 9th Annual Community Awards. Residents are asked to nominate someone who they think has made a significant contribution to the City of Kalona in the past year. Those submitting nominations should include as much detail as possible to help in the selection process. All nominations should be sent to Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh at the city office, 511 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 213. Deadline for nominations is August 16th and the winner will be announced on Saturday, September 25th at the Kalona Fall Festival.
uwgb.edu

Chamber is welcoming nominations for the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award

The Greater Green Bay Chamber, with presenting sponsor Wipfl LLP, is now accepting nominations for the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award. This prestigious award is given to individuals annually in more than 500 communities, and to date, to more than 8,000 individuals worldwide. In Greater Green Bay, 2021 marks the 36th year of the Chamber honoring individuals who meet the criteria of the ATHENA Leadership Model:
Worcester County, MDworcester.md.us

Worcester County Seeking Nominations for Volunteer Spirit Awards

To honor volunteers whose contributions help improve the quality of life locally, Worcester County residents are invited to nominate individuals, organizations, and businesses for the Volunteer Spirit of Worcester County awards. The nomination period is open now through Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. “Since we were unable to...
Tuscarawas County, OHwtuz.com

Nominations Accepted for Lucille Nussdorfer Award

Mary Alice Reporting – A long-standing honor is looking to honor another woman who has made a lasting impact on the community through volunteerism. The Dennison Railroad Depot Museum presents the Tuscarawas County Woman fo the Year award in honor of Lucille Nussdorfer. She was the founder of the Dennison...
Bolton, MAtelegram.com

Bolton Council on Aging seeking nominations for Outstanding Senior Award

BOLTON - The Bolton Council on Aging is looking for nominations for the Outstanding Senior Award, which will be given out at the annual summer cookout. Candidates should be Bolton residents, ages 60 and older, who go above and beyond in the community, inspire others to do good and often go unrecognized for their good work.
Clark County, WAclark.wa.gov

Call for Nominations: Commission on Aging’s 2nd annual Silver Citizen Award

Clark County recognizes that older adults are valuable contributors to the vitality of this community. To encourage and support older adults for their contributions to their communities, the Clark County Commission on Aging has established a program to recognize older adults by means of an annual award typically presented at a Commission on Aging event.
Owensboro, KYocmonitor.com

GRADD now accepting 2021 Annual Award nominations

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Do you know a local person or community who deserves regional recognition? The Green River Area Development District invites you to nominate them for a 2021 GRADD Annual Award. Since 2002, GRADD has honored three individuals each year with Regional Excellence Awards:. • The Charles Reid Regional...
Vernal, UTbasinnow.com

Vernal Chamber Announces Quarterly Outstanding Public Service Award

The Vernal Chamber of Commerce Public Relations Committee presented Cheryl Meier with the Quarterly Outstanding Public Service Award at Chamber Luncheon on Tuesday. “Cheryl is a lifelong resident of Vernal with a passion and a love to serve in many capacities for her community and her family,” shares the Vernal Chamber. “Since her children started school, she has been actively involved in their school and sports programs. She is currently the Head Coach of the very successful Uintah High School Mountain Bike Team. She has served in many capacities in her Church but her favorite callings are the ones where she is involved with the Youth. Cheryl has served on the Trees for Charity Committee including as Chairman for 3 years, the Holly Days Committee as volunteer coordinator, and was an Ambassador for Make a Wish Foundation for the Uintah Basin Sector.” Congratulations Cheryl Meier on this well deserved award.
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

Beverly Hills’ seeks nominations for Embrace Civility Award

The city of Beverly Hills plans to honor an outstanding individual who demonstrates and promotes positive civil behavior and is encouraging nominations for the 11th annual Embrace Civility Award. The award recognizes local people who contribute to civility and exemplify positive human relations in all aspects of community life. The...
Fayette County, GAnewnanceo.com

Exceptional Children’s Services’ Gwin Garners Outstanding Educator Award

The rest of the state now knows what Fayette County knows, Rosie Gwin and Exceptional Children’s Services are truly exceptional. At the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders (GAEL) summer conference, Gwin, Director of Exceptional Children’s Services for Fayette County Public Schools, received the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award for G-CASE (Georgia Council of Administrators of Special Education).
Williamson County, TNNashville Parent

Williamson County Fair Seeks Nominations for Hometown Heroes

Williamson County residents are encouraged to nominate deserving men and women who have been an inspiration to the local community, while positively impacting the lives around them. The Williamson County Fair is looking to recognize veterans and current military members as “Hometown Heroes” as part of the Fair’s “Patriot Day”...

