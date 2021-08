ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks the first year anniversary for TRONUS; the first sneaker company owned by a professional female athlete. From a numbers standpoint what this disruptive brand has accomplished is worth noting. "I read that the leading company [in athletic footwear] sold $8,000 worth of running shoes during its first year in 1964. I calculated inflation, and that'd be a little over $70,000 today ," said COO - Cynthia Cureton-Robles. TRONUS surpassed that figure within its first 4 days of operation. Since, they've continued to prove that this is a brand to watch.