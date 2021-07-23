Nick Cannon's Reaction To Epic Kevin Hart Prank Isn't Quite As Extreme As Expected
The epic crossover we didn’t expect this summer is a prank war between standup comedian Kevin Hart and The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, but here we are. This week, many might argue Hart took it too far by publishing Cannon’s number in multiple billboards across the country, leaving the personality’s phone to ring off the hook… and ring... and keep ringing. But from the looks of it, Cannon is kind of enjoying Hart’s antics.www.cinemablend.com
