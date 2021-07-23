Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nick Cannon's Reaction To Epic Kevin Hart Prank Isn't Quite As Extreme As Expected

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The epic crossover we didn’t expect this summer is a prank war between standup comedian Kevin Hart and The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, but here we are. This week, many might argue Hart took it too far by publishing Cannon’s number in multiple billboards across the country, leaving the personality’s phone to ring off the hook… and ring... and keep ringing. But from the looks of it, Cannon is kind of enjoying Hart’s antics.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Pranks#Kevinhart4real#Nickcannon#Borderlands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Prank
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Nick Cannon Net Worth: Here's How Rich The Dad Of 7 Is

Cannon is currently hosting Fox show "The Masked Singer" He recently became a dad of seven after welcoming a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott. Nick Cannon has been in show business for two decades and continues to land gigs to this day. But how rich is the dad of seven?
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
Family RelationshipsHOT 97

Nick Cannon Shows Off All 7 Of His Children On Instagram!

Nick Cannon is showing off all seven of his babies on social media!. Nick is newly a proud father of seven children. He took to social media Monday (July 19th), to recognize all of them. The entertainer welcomed three children this summer. His youngest baby, Zen Scott Cannon, was born on June 23rd.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Kevin Hart confirms the return of his smash hit TV show

Comedic superstar Kevin Hart has announced that his smash hit television show is about to make a splash in its return. The star of blockbuster comedies such as Ride Along, Think Like a Man and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, told his fans that the hilarious “Real Husbands of Hollywood” will be rebooted for BET+. And he’s bringing his crew with him, including Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Nelly, DJ Smoove, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long.
Family RelationshipsBillboard

Nick Cannon Shares Touching Family Photos With All Seven of His Children

Nick Cannon is a proud dad in new photos of his blended family, featuring him with all seven of his children. Abby De La Rosa posted a series of professional shots of her and Cannon's 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillon, who look like they already know their way around a DJ board as they posed in matching black and white headphones. The next set of family photos show Cannon and De La Rosa cuddling their boys from either side and giving them sweet kisses on their cheeks.
CelebritiesBillboard

Nick Cannon Gets Seriously Revenge Pranked by Kevin Hart: 'My Phone Is Blowin' Up!'

Whatever you do, don't give Kevin Hart a llama. That is, unless you want your phone number displayed on billboards so that anyone and everyone can give you a call. This is exactly what happened to Nick Cannon Thursday (July 22) after Hart commissioned a huge digital billboard above the Courtyard by Marriott in Los Angeles that pokes fun at Cannon for having four babies with three women in the past year. "For any advice on fatherhood ? Call my best friend Nick Cannon," reads the billboard. And yes, Cannon's actual cell number was included under the words "Hey guys! here is his cell #."
RelationshipsPosted by
UPI News

Nick Cannon introduces son Zen in new photos with his kids

July 20 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon introduced his newborn son, Zen, while sharing new photos with his kids. The 40-year-old rapper, actor and television personality gave a glimpse into his life with his seven children in a series of photos Monday on Instagram Stories. Cannon posted pictures of himself with...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Daughter Monroe Cannon Make Modeling Debut

Watch: See Mariah Carey's Daughter in 1st Modeling Campaign. The 10-year-old appeared in her first-ever brand campaign for children's apparel company OshKosh B'gosh. In the back-to-school spot, titled "Today is Someday," Monroe plays a 10-year-old version of her mom Mariah Carey. According to a company press release, the ad pays tribute to the Grammy winner's "childhood, her songwriting and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers." It also gives nods to the singer's memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and her hit singles.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart Hilariously Recap Olympics Equestrian Event

Throughout the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg have provided some bonus commentary for the Summer Games on the streaming service Peacock, with the duo interviewing athletes, recapping events and, most notably, doing play-by-play for sports they don’t understand. In a segment called “Cold Call” uploaded Friday, the comedian and the rapper/budding play-by-play man first gave their insight into synchronized diving and then, hilariously, the equestrian event. “The horse crip-walking! You see that? That’s sick,” Snoop Dogg joyfully announced as a horse pranced during the event. “This horse is off the chain! I gotta get this motherfucker in a video.” Following...
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Kevin Hart lands talk show

Kevin Hart "couldn't be more excited" to have landed his own talk show. The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor will front 'Hart to Heart' on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service and each hour-long episode will see the 42-year-old star engage in a candid conversation with big name guests over a glass of wine in his virtual wine cellar.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Nick Cannon: “The Ones That Got Pregnant Are the Ones That Were Supposed to Get Pregnant”

Nick Cannon’s show isn’t the only thing that’s wildin’ out. The Masked Singer host defended his unorthodox family planning methods, on his radio show yesterday. By now, we know that he has had four kids this year. Bringing his grand total up to seven biological children with four women. Cannon compared himself to a “seahorse” in regards to his procreation, and defended his choice to have so many kids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy