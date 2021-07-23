Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-24 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 400 AM MST Monday. * At 909 AM MST, The latest observation at 830 AM July 24th showed ongoing flooding on Tonto Creek with the flood stage currently at 4.9 feet. Water levels may briefly fall below action stage today but additional rises are expected with additional rainfall. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center.

alerts.weather.gov

