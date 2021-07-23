Severe Weather Statement issued for Hubbard by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hubbard THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HUBBARD AND SOUTHEASTERN BELTRAMI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Minnesota.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0