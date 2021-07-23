Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PERKINS COUNTY At 548 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Prairie City, or 38 miles east of Buffalo, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Date and Prairie City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0