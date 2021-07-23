Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Blanco Trading Post, or 26 miles southeast of Bloomfield, moving southwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nageezi, Blanco Trading Post and El Huerfano Trading Post. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 105 and 127.