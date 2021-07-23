Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Target Area: Catron; Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Socorro County in central New Mexico East Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 726 PM MDT, While heavier rainfall has moved away from the warned area, persistent light to moderate rainfall will continue, and flash flooding will remain a threat. Streams, creeks, arroyos, and washes surrounding the San Mateo and southern Magdalena mountains will continue to observe excessive runoff and possible fast torrents of water. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dusty. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED