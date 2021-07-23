Cancel
Austin, TX

Per APH guidance, some Austin businesses are moving back to masking

By Tahera Rahman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Under Stage 4 COVID-19 guidelines, Austin Public Health strongly encourages everyone to wear a mask, even if they’re already vaccinated. It’s not a mandate and will not be enforced, but the city hopes people and businesses will act to slow the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.

