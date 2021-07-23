Per APH guidance, some Austin businesses are moving back to masking

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it is fully adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) indoor masking recommendation that came out yesterday. According to the CDC, the “Delta variant [is] spreading twice as easily from person to person as previous strains.” That’s why the CDC is recommending that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear a mask in public indoor settings with substantial and high transmissions. Areas of substantial transmission are considered by CDC to be those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Areas of high transmission are considered to be those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Will County is currently at substantial, and DuPage County is at a moderate level.