NCDOT, FAA testing drone deliveries to and from Ocracoke Island
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the first of its kind on Ocracoke Island, the testing of a drone delivery service. The N.C. Department of Transportation is helping in the testing. Currently, they are delivering items that could be useful in emergency situations. On Thursday, test flights were happening as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s “Beyond” program. Two flights happened between Hatteras and Ocracoke.www.wnct.com
Comments / 0