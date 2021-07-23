COVID-19 vaccines available across Sanford Northern campuses, Sanford implements new policy requiring employees get the shot

The majority of employees at Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the hospitals. The two health care providers announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates this past summer, along with other hospitals around the country during the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Reported active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota went from 146 on July 1 to 4,334 on Oct. 1. They later declined to 3,124 on Nov. 1 but remain high. Both Sanford and CHI St. Alexius gave their employees a Nov. 1 deadline to be vaccinated.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO