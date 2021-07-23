ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

COVID-19 vaccines available across Sanford Northern campuses, Sanford implements new policy requiring employees get the shot

bemidjinow.com
 2021-07-23

All three brands of COVID-19 vaccines are available across Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. Family Medicine Scheduled appointments (M-F) Walk-in Clinic Walk-ins (8 a.m.-7 p.m.) and scheduled appointments (both 7 days a week) Internal Medicine Appointments based on supply availability. Oncology Coordinating with oncology patients and treatment schedules. Children’s...

bemidjinow.com

punxsutawneyspirit.com

2 more COVID-19 deaths; PHH to require employee vaccinations

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data showed Friday. The latest report concluded a week that recorded eight additional deaths in the area. Jefferson County has had 128 known deaths as a result of COVID-19. Friday’s update also showed an additional...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
lakesarearadio.net

Sanford and Essentia Health to Offer COVID Vaccine to Children this Week

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Sanford Health and Essentia Health will start offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years-old this week. Tuesday, the CDC authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11-year-olds. Both health organizations say they have the vaccine on-hand parents can begin scheduling vaccine appointments for their children. Not...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdhn.com

Southeast Health will soon require COVID-19 vaccines for its employees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health announced on Thursday that they will begin requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for designated healthcare staff beginning in 2022, according to a press release. Any Southeast Health employee, unless granted an exemption, who is employed at one of their healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and...
DOTHAN, AL
bemidjinow.com

COVID vaccine appointments for kids can now be scheduled at Sanford Bemidji

COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids ages 5 to 11 can now be scheduled at Sanford Bemidji. “This approval is game changing for protecting our children, and it allows us to take another step toward ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Colleen Swank, vice president, clinic and pediatrician at Sanford Health in Bemidji.
BEMIDJI, MN
State
Minnesota State
Bismarck Tribune

Most Sanford, CHI St. Alexius employees received COVID-19 vaccine

The majority of employees at Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the hospitals. The two health care providers announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates this past summer, along with other hospitals around the country during the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Reported active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota went from 146 on July 1 to 4,334 on Oct. 1. They later declined to 3,124 on Nov. 1 but remain high. Both Sanford and CHI St. Alexius gave their employees a Nov. 1 deadline to be vaccinated.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sanford Hosting Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

(Fargo, ND) – Sanford Health is hosting a vaccine clinic this weekend where patients will have the option to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time. The vaccination event is taking place Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Sanford Southpointe Clinic, 2400 32nd Ave. S., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Patients must make an appointment by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling 1-877-701-0779.
FARGO, ND
West Central Tribune

Employees sue Northfield, Minn., hospital over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

ST. PAUL — A group of health care workers has filed a lawsuit in federal court against a southern Minnesota hospital over its employee COVID-19 vaccination requirement after some employees lost their jobs for failing to comply with the policy. An emergency room doctor and registered nurses who declined vaccination...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KELOLAND TV

First kids get COVID-19 vaccine at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parents began getting their 5 to 11-year-old kids vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday morning. The FDA and the CDC cleared the way for the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccine comes in a lower dose and with a smaller needle for the kids. 8-year-old Drew Prenger...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bismarck Tribune

Sanford Health making COVID-19 child vaccine available Thursday; state plans Friday town hall

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young children will be available in the Bismarck-Mandan area beginning Thursday. Meanwhile, state health officials reported a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations but five new virus-related deaths. Sanford Health on Wednesday announced that it will begin scheduling and administering the vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Thursday.
BISMARCK, ND
Bemidji Pioneer

COVID vaccines available for children 5-11 at Sanford Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- Beginning Thursday, Nov. 4, Sanford Health will begin scheduling and administering coronavirus vaccines to children ages 5-11. The move comes after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the vaccine Tuesday, following a vote by the CDC's Advisory Committee on immunization practices. This gave federal approval for children 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
BEMIDJI, MN
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS

