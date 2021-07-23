Cancel
Yosemite National Park, CA

Mountain Climber and Marathon Runner Found Dead in Yosemite National Park

By Jonathan Howard
Sad news out of Yosemite National Park. Fred Zalokar, a mountain climber and marathon runner was found dead at the park days after he went missing while on a hike. Zalokar was an experienced runner and mountain climber. The 61-year old was found near the peak of Mount Clark in California. The mountain is 11,527 feet tall.

