‘NCIS’: Why Tony DiNozzo Would Make a Great Private Investigator
What would fans think about Tony DiNozzo becoming a private investigator on “NCIS” in the future? Some of them are talking about it. A Reddit conversation focused on DiNozzo, who was played by Michael Weatherly on the CBS crime show. Redditor krncrds wrote, “Besides his obvious investigation abilities and operational expertise, he has a borderline con artist charm (sorry Senior, entrepreneur charisma), great undercover skills and, most of all, an undying need to snoop on people.”outsider.com
Comments / 0