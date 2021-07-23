‘NCIS’: Why Tony DiNozzo Would Make a Great Private Investigator

“NCIS” fans are the real deal. In fact, they are willing to give up one of their favorite shows entirely in the name of staying loyal to two characters: Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. Actor Michael Weatherly, who played DiNozzo on “NCIS” starred on the show for 13 seasons until he left in 2016. Fans were devastated about his departure. But, by that time, they had already lost another of their favorite characters: Ziva David. David, played by Cote de Pablo, left the show after seven years during season ten. But fans never forgot about Ziva. So much so, “NCIS” brought Pablo back to reprise her role on the show.