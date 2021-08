FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Blight has been an issue in Flint for years. The Genesee County Land Bank now is asking Flint residents what they want to see done about it. Deayo Bridges said he’s tired of looking at several houses in his neighborhood abandoned with overgrown grass and trash. He’s actually taken it upon himself at times to clean it up, but he just want’s the problem to be solved.