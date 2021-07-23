Cancel
Former Yankee Hideki Matsui carries torch at Olympic Opening Ceremony

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball is back in the Olympics, and Japan rolled out a former Yankees star to celebrate. Hideki Matsui was one of three Japanese baseball legends who served as torch bearers Friday in Japan National Stadium during the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics. Matsui was accompanied by Sadaharu Oh — baseball’s global home run king — and Shigeo Nagashima, who won the Japan Series championship 14 times in a playing and managing career.

