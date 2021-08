Naomi Osaka has been through a lot over these past few months. It all started at the French Open tennis tournament when she stated that she would not be speaking to the press after matches. Her reasoning was quite sound as she explained that she had been suffering from social anxiety and that it was heightened throughout the tournament. After a ton of backlash and even a fine, Osaka decided to withdraw from the tournament and she even decided to forego Wimbledon which is the biggest tournament of the year.