Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 546 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Delta, or 22 miles northwest of Montrose. This storm was nearly stationary. Heavy rainfall, Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Delta, Orchard City and Cory. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 61 and 76. Colorado 65 between mile markers 1 and 2. Colorado 92 between mile markers 1 and 6.