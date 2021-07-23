Special Weather Statement issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SOCORRO AND EASTERN CATRON COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles north of National Radio Astronomy Observatory, or 26 miles northeast of Datil, moving southwest at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alamo. This includes Highway 60 near Mile Marker 98, and between Mile Markers 100 and 104.