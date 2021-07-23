Wedding Fair 2021 at American Bank Center Sunday

Wedding Fair 2021 is happening Sunday, July 25th at the American Bank Center from 12 PM to 5 PM.

The event will feature over 75 booths showcasing the Coastal Bend’s top wedding professionals. Brides and couples will have access to photographers, caterers, DJ's and everything they need for their big day.

"There's just lots to see and do, there's fashion shows, there's food and cake sampling, lots of money saving offers... it's really a great way for them to come down and spend the day," said Maureen Wysoki.

The first 100 brides to register will receive $500 worth of credit at participating vendors. Couples can also register to win thousands of dollars worth of door prizes. Tickets start at $14 at the door. V.I.P. packages are also available.

Visit www.weddingfairevents.com for more information and tickets.

