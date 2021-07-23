Theratechnologies Establishes New At-The-Market Facility
MONTREAL, July 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies" or the "Company") (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it has established an at-the-market ("ATM") equity program allowing Theratechnologies to issue and sell up to US $50 million common shares from treasury (the "Common Shares") to the public at the Company's sole discretion and at the prevailing market price. Sales of the Common Shares under the ATM program will be made pursuant to the terms of a sales agreement dated July 23, 2021 with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (the "Agent"). The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM program, if any, will be determined at the Company's sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory limitations.markets.businessinsider.com
