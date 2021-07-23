Cancel
Cook County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook, Lake by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cook; Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL COOK...EAST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES At 646 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Ely, to near Winton, to Burntside Lake, to near Robinson, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ely, Winton, White Iron Lake, Fall Lake, Birch Lake, Babbitt, Basswood Lake, Snowbank Lake and Forest Center. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

