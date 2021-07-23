Cancel
Comics

Former Science Saru Animator: Studio’s Workload Led To ‘Horror Stories’

By Alex Dudok de Wit
Cartoon Brew
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the spotlight on anime’s labor practices intensifies, an animator has spoken out against the work environment at one of Japan’s most acclaimed studios. Joan Chung worked at Science Saru, the company behind Devilman Crybaby, Ride Your Wave, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, from December 2019 to June 2021. Prior to that, she was at Titmouse Vancouver. In an interview with Anime News Network, the animator said the studio took on too many projects at once, resulting in heavy burdens on staff.

