Former Science Saru Animator: Studio’s Workload Led To ‘Horror Stories’

Vinland Saga has released its first trailer for the new English dub of the anime! Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga had one of the most popular anime debuts of 2019, but one thing fans had been waiting on from the series was an English dubbed audio version of the series. With a second season confirmed to be in the works, now is the perfect time to revisit the events of the first season. Luckily, there's a way to rewatch the debut season and still get a whole new experience as Sentai Filmworks will soon be releasing an official English dub.