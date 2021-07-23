Cancel
Miamisburg, OH

Extreme Park, Skate Jam and BMX Slam returns this weekend

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
MIAMISBURG — The Extreme Park, Skate Jam and BMX Slam event is coming back the Miami Valley this weekend after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The free extreme skate boarding and biking event kicks off Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Miamisburg Skate Park, and event organizers say they are expecting to show the community some of the world’s best athletes.

Event organizer, Ron Campbell, says he’s hoping to expand the event from the 600 people they saw in 2019 to about 15-hundred Saturday.

In addition to all the flips, tricks and jumps, Campbell says the event will include giveaways, demonstrations and plenty of opportunities to meet and greet with the performers coming from across the country.

Campbell hopes this will eventually be a signature Miami Valley summer sporting event.

“The long term vision is to turn this into a three day action sports festival that would include everything but snow. So skating, biking, and even water, we are looking at an installation in the Great Miami so there is a surf component,” Campbell said.

Director of operations for the StuntDudes, John Andrus, says the performers who will be at the event are the most influential people in action sports.

“We have them pushing the limits of what is possible on ramps and we have our own ramps to push the limits here in Miamisburg,” Andrus said.

In 2019, there were five riders, but this year they’ve doubled to ten extreme bikers and skateboarders.

Some of the talent are direct disciples and students of the most famous names in all of extreme sports, Tony Hawk himself.

“Our market is ready for something different and we trust we are offering that to them,” Campbell said.

