Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $47,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.