The 1st match of ODI is ready to organize in order to increase the enthusiasm of the sports watcher and they are keenly to see the first battle of this season. Even the two flaming teams are ready to face each other in order to open their winning account. The two teams that are ready to face each other are the Australia (AUS) team and the other side is West Indies (WI) team. The match is scheduled on Wednesday, 21st July 2021 at the time is decided around 12:00 AM (IST).