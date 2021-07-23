Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Yes, race walking is an Olympic sport — and we tried it

By Katharine Finnerty, Casey Murray
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPfb6_0b6GjUSo00

Race walking is a technically-driven endurance sport that has a long history in the Olympics.

“Race walking combines the endurance of the long distance runner with the attention to technique of a hurdler or shot putter,” USA Track & Field said on their website.

KSHB 41 News wanted to see how the sport is done, so we met with the president, former president and vice president of the Heartland Race Walkers to give our morning anchors Lindsey Shively and Taylor Hemness a lesson.

“It’s all in the hips, and it’s all in the turnover of your feet,” Pat Durkin, president of the Heartland Racewalkers, taught our anchors.

There is a lot of technique involved in race walking.

“The technique involves how you rotate your hips, how you put your foot down, and you land on your heel and you roll off your foot,” Alan Poisner, former president of the group, said.

The sport requires you to perfect a specific form and engage all of your muscles, but it is a lot easier on your body than running.

“I was an injured runner, which is common for race walkers,” Poisner said.

Durkin started race walking when she was 68 years old after having a brain hemorrhage that left her not being able to run anymore. She had been running since she was 32.

“I decided that I was going to try race walking,” Durkin said. “A month out of the hospital, I went to Heartland Racewalkers, and I was walking a 40-minute mile.”

By the end of her first year with the group, she was walking a little over a 15 minute mile and was competitively race walking.

Posiner was a founding member of the Heartland Racewalkers when it started in 1989. He has been race walking for 35 years.

“Some of our individuals, including me, win medals in national and international events,” Poisner said.

But, not everyone in the club competes. Some members just race walk for fun, for exercise and to meet people.

Poinser only has two rules for the club: don’t hurt yourself and have fun.

The Heartland Racewalkers host clinics every Saturday and meet on the first Saturday of the month after clinics.

History of Race Walking:

The sport started during the Victorian era as a bet between noblemen to see whose footmen, the men who would walk beside the wealthy person’s coach, would be the fastest, according to the Olympics website.

Race walking was originally called pedestrianism, and in the U.S., participants would walk for six days and nearly 1,000 kilometers, or more than 620 miles. Betting was a major part of the sport, with spectators betting on who would drop out of the race first.

The basic rules of race walking were created in England, and the Olympics still uses these rules today:

  1. Athletes must have one foot, visible to the human eye, on the ground at all times. Around five to nine judges are present to make sure this rule is followed.
  2. The knee of the “advancing leg” cannot bend, and the leg “must straighten as the body passes over it.”

If an athlete violates either of these rules, they receive a penalty, and much like baseball, three penalties and you’re out.

The sport made its debut at the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, but it was a part of a decathlon-type event instead of its own event.

By the 1908 London Olympics, the sport became a standalone track event, but it wasn’t until the 1992 Barcelona Olympics that women’s race walking was added.

The only U.S. athlete to win a medal in this event is Larry Young, who was born in Independence, Missouri .

Young race-walked into history at the 1968 Mexico City Games and the 1972 Munich Games winning bronze medals in the 50 km race walk.

Race walking is under the sport of athletics and considered a track and field event by USATF.

The race walking events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are the men’s 20 km race walk, men’s 50 km race walk and women’s 20 km race walk all in Sapporo Odori Park in Hokkaido.

Watch race walking in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on KSHB 41 News:

  • 5 August / 2:30 a.m. Men’s 20km race walk
  • 5 August / 3.30 p.m. Men’s 50km race walk
  • 6 August / 2.30 a.m. Women’s 20km race walk

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#London Olympics#Olympic Sport#Usa Track Field#Poinser#Victorian#Usatf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Caeleb Dressel Has Blunt Response To Michael Phelps Comparisons

Caeleb Dressel has been sensational thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, and as a result, he’s being compared to the best swimmer in American history. Earlier this week, Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal. He edged out Kyle Chalmers for first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 47.02 seconds.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Mental HealthYardbarker

Suni Lee’s father had emotional message for Simone Biles after daughter's gold

Suni Lee took home her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, and her father was quick to give credit to Simone Biles. Lee, who is 18, won the women’s gymnastics all-around final. Biles was heavily favored to win the event for a second straight Olympics, but she withdrew due to mental health issues. After Lee posted a score of 57.433 to win the gold, her father John Lee told “TODAY” that there are “no words to express” how much the medal means to his family. He then had a message for Biles.
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
SportsPosted by
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR makes subtle rule change during summer break

NASCAR has made a small rule change during the ongoing summer break, adding a caveat to a restriction that has been around for quite some time. NASCAR is in the midst of a “summer break” from actual competition due to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan and the correlating NBC/NBC Sports Network broadcast schedule.
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy