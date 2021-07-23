Cancel
Troy, MT

Wildfires continue burning near Troy

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDyFR_0b6GjTa500

Fire managers report there has been little growth on the Burnt Peak Fire despite increased fire activity from gusty winds on Thursday.

The lightning-sparked blaze has burned 2,136 acres and is 15% contained. It's located 9 miles southwest of Troy.

Firefighters continue to patrol the existing containment lines and extend them to the north, towards Pony Mountain, and to the west, along Keeler Road.

The Friday update notes the potential for large fire growth will remain until significant rain or snow arrives on the fire area.

While there are no current evacuations, some residences in the area remain under a pre-evacuation notice.

The Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes North Fork Keeler Creek (404), Keeler/Rattle Creek (473), and Lime Butte (4735) roads.

Meanwhile, fire activity has increased on the South Yaak Fire Thursday after a log rolled down the steep hill, igniting multiple small spot fires in the dry grass. The blaze has now burned 328 acres.

East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Cutoff are closed to the junction with Seventeen Mile Road. Local residents are permitted through, and there are no evacuations at this time.

A fire camp is set up along Highway 56, south of the intersection with Highway 2. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area as heavy equipment will be leaving and entering the highway.

Stage II fire restrictions are in place for Lincoln County and the Kootenai National Forest.

