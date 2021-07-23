Paso Robles Youth Arts Center opens student enrollment

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is offering its Session 6 enrollment for free, in-person, visual & performing arts classes.

Enrollment opens Saturday, July 24 at 9 a.m. sharp on the center's website . Several new classes are being offered, such as freestyle rap, urban dance, and beginning piano.

Students can take up to 3 classes. Youth ages 5 through 18 are encouraged to sign up, but all youth are welcome.

Enrollment ends on July 31, and the session runs from Aug. 2 through Oct. 1.