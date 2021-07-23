Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin state sturgeon biologist resigns following investigation

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
CHILTON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s former top sturgeon biologist has resigned after he was accused of lying to investigators looking into the illegal processing of sturgeon eggs into caviar.

Ryan Koenigs earlier pleaded no contest to resisting a conservation warden in Calumet County. He was fined $500 in court Thursday.

Koenigs resigned from the Department of Natural Resources Thursday morning, according to his attorney. According to a criminal complaint, Koenigs allegedly allowed a co-worker to take the sturgeon eggs from spearers and have them processed, then shared some of the caviar with DNR employees.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

