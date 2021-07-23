Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County reports new coronavirus death in person between age of 18-29

By NewsChannel 3-12
 8 days ago
* An update from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Tuesday, July 27 clarified that his person did not have underlying health conditions as previously reported. This story has been updated to reflect the latest information.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported a new coronavirus-related death Friday.

According to the public health department, this person a Santa Maria resident was between the ages of 18 and 29.

This is the third person under the age of 30 to die from coronavirus-related complications in Santa Barbara County.

As of Friday, there have been 35,189 total coronavirus cases including 460 deaths.

For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, click here .

The post Santa Barbara County reports new coronavirus death in person between age of 18-29 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
