City of Corpus Christi, TAAF cancel opening ceremonies for Games of Texas

Due to an uptick in local and state confirmed COVID-19 cases, the City of Corpus Christi and the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, along with local partner agencies, reviewed the COVID-19 protocols for the Summer Games of Texas 2021.

The Games of Texas is set to run from July 29-Aug. 1. The opening ceremony was scheduled for Friday, July 30, but the ceremony was anticipated to attract an estimated 10,000 people in a concentrated area. Therefore, the decision was made to cancel the opening ceremony.

Additional safety measures throughout the sporting events will include encouraging athletes to limit their guests to two attendees during their respective competition. Also, the TAAF Executive Committee is directing its athletes when not actively competing, officials, and spectators to wear face coverings during the sporting events. In addition, frequent hand sanitizing and social distancing will be promoted.

For more information about the games, go to www.taaf.com. For visitor information, call toll-free 1-800-766-2322 or go to Visit Corpus Christi.