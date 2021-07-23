Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

City of Corpus Christi, TAAF cancel opening ceremonies for Games of Texas

Posted by 
KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g405c_0b6GiP9o00

Due to an uptick in local and state confirmed COVID-19 cases, the City of Corpus Christi and the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, along with local partner agencies, reviewed the COVID-19 protocols for the Summer Games of Texas 2021.

The Games of Texas is set to run from July 29-Aug. 1. The opening ceremony was scheduled for Friday, July 30, but the ceremony was anticipated to attract an estimated 10,000 people in a concentrated area. Therefore, the decision was made to cancel the opening ceremony.

Additional safety measures throughout the sporting events will include encouraging athletes to limit their guests to two attendees during their respective competition. Also, the TAAF Executive Committee is directing its athletes when not actively competing, officials, and spectators to wear face coverings during the sporting events. In addition, frequent hand sanitizing and social distancing will be promoted.

For more information about the games, go to www.taaf.com. For visitor information, call toll-free 1-800-766-2322 or go to Visit Corpus Christi.

Comments / 0

KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Ceremonies#Opening Ceremony#Taaf#The Games Of Texas#Visit Corpus Christi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy