Tri Aggieland Triathlon closing several roads, parking lots on July 25

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 8 days ago
On July 25, the Texas A&M Club Triathlon will host their Tri Aggieland Triathlon from 6 A.M. until noon.

The bike and run portions of the race will close some university roads, parking lots, and walking paths in and around West Campus.

According to their press release, travelers to West Campus should be aware that access to parking lots and buildings may be impacted by the following road closures and modifications:

  • Vehicles will encounter delays at the intersection of Olsen Blvd. and John Kimbrough Blvd. Use George Bush Dr. to Penberthy Blvd. or Olsen Blvd. to access Reed Arena and Athletic facilities instead of Wellborn Rd. to John Kimbrough Blvd.
  • Olsen Blvd. will be closed northbound from the Rec Center to John Kimbrough Blvd.
  • Enterprise Rd. and Technology Loop will be closed.
  • Agronomy Rd. will support northbound traffic only.
  • Vehicles will encounter delays on F&B Rd. between Agronomy Rd. and FM 2818.
  • John Kimbrough Blvd., Research Pkwy. and Discovery Dr. will each be reconfigured to 2-way traffic using only half of the roadway.

Additionally, the following parking lots and garages, as well as alternate parking locations, will be impacted as well:

  • Access to West Campus Garage will be via Wellborn Rd. to John Kimbrough Blvd. only
  • Lot 96 will be closed during this event. Lot 96 permit holders may park in Lot 97 via the Lot 74 entrance off Olsen Blvd.
  • Lot 97 permit holders will access Lot 97 via the Lot 74 entrance off Olsen Blvd.
  • Lot 104 will be closed during this event. Parking is available in Lot 100j or Lot 61.
  • Lot 107 will be closed during this event. Lot 107 permit holders may park in Lot 122 for the duration of the event.
  • Lot 112 will be closed during this event. Lot 112 permit holders may park in Lot 122 for the duration of the event.
  • Lot 113 entrance on Research Pkwy will be closed, access through lot 110 on Discovery Dr.
  • Lot 119 will be closed during this event. Lot 119 permit holders may park in Lot 122 for the duration of the event.

