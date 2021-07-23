Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New 'destructive' storm warnings will warn you about incoming weather

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFOwm_0b6Gi8Tw00

A new weather alert is coming to your phone and there are things you should know about it.

The National Weather Service will begin issuing alerts for "Destructive" thunderstorms, so what does that mean?

"So this is new," said Benjamin Schott, the Meteorologist in Charge at the Slidell National Weather Service. "This is something people haven't seen before and it's supposed to be an attention getter because these things can put your life and property at risk."

Starting Aug. 2, a message with an alarm will appear on your cell phone if a severe thunderstorm showing certain characteristics is detected in the area.

"What this does is, if we see winds of 80 miles per hour and/or hail baseball size or larger, that'll do an amazing amount of destruction to property or loss of life, so we want to make sure people are notified of these very destructive storms," Schott said.

There are also now three categories of severe thunderstorms:

  • Baseline - when the storm has quarter-sized hail and/or 58 mph winds.
  • Considerable - when golf ball-sized hail is produced and/or has 70 mph winds.
  • Destructive - (which you'll be notified about) when a storm with baseball-sized hail and/or 80 mph winds is headed your way.

"When you start to see storms this strong, a lot of times they're blown off because it's not a tornado," Schott said. "This is something that could put you at risk your family at risk."

There's hope this new system will be beneficial, but there's also some hesitancy with it.

"To me, it certainly is addressing the danger of Severe Thunderstorms, however, I think that three sub-levels now is more confusing to the public," said Chief Meteorologist, Chris Franklin.

He fears, only storms classified as "destructive" will be taken seriously, when in fact, they all should.

"If a warning is issued for a thunderstorm, regardless of classification, it means it's potentially dangerous and potentially deadly," he said.

So, the next time the weather changes, alert or not, it's best to pay attention and be prepared for whatever may be coming your way.

Comments / 0

WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Storm Warnings#Extreme Weather#Severe Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Monsoon Storms Return Sunday, But Focus Shifts A Bit West

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday brought another round of slow-moving afternoon thunderstorms to Colorado with flash flooding issues on area burn scars. We’ll see more storms on Sunday but the focus will shift more to western and southwest Colorado. Just because the focus shifts west doesn’t mean the storm threat will be zero in places such as Denver and the Front Range, but it will be a lot lower when compared to the past few days. Temperatures on Sunday will remain several degrees below normal across most of the state thanks to a cold front that pushed through. The amount of moisture in...
Indianapolis, INFox 59

New emergency alert to warn of destructive severe thunderstorms

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service is working to warn people about destructive severe thunderstorms. Starting August 2, the NWS will send Wireless Emergency Alerts about severe thunderstorms with a damage threat tag. The tag will help better convey the severity and potential impacts of thunderstorm winds and hail. The...
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kern by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kern The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Kern County in central California * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated additional thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warning area. Between one to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen over the last hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Onyx and state route 178 east of of Onyx. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...one half to one inches IN the next hour.
Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caribou The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Caribou County in southeastern Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bancroft. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 403 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Fork.
Environmentwbch.com

The Word "Destructive" being added to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms,and widewspread straight-line winds called derechoes to cloud- to-ground lightning and flash flooding. Starting August 2nd the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm...
Churchill County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Churchill, Lyon, Storey, Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Churchill; Lyon; Storey; Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Churchill County in west central Nevada North Central Lyon County in west central Nevada Storey County in western Nevada Southern Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 1000 PM PDT. * At 802 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall across along portions of I-80 from Wadsworth through northern Lyon County near mile marker 65. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Blinding downpours and ponding of water is possible along I-80. Mud and debris flows are possible. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fernley, Fernley Sink Near I-80 and Wadsworth. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mora County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 12:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Luna fire burn area. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mora The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Luna burn scar in North Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Luna Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Mora River. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Luna Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Luna Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Creek B008 Road, Forest Road 17, Boon County Road, Luna Canyon Road, Chacon, Holman, Cleveland, and Mora. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

[FORECAST] Incoming storms prompt flash flood warnings in Colorado

Incoming storms throughout Colorado are prompting warnings of flash flooding amid expected heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. A Flash Flood Warning issued by the weather service is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for south central Fremont County in central Colorado. Thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the area...
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Duchesne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Duchesne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Dollar Ridge burn scar in Southwestern Duchesne County in northern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 419 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported a debris flow moving through Pinnacles area and within the Promised Land Resort area. Flash flooding is ongoing. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pinnacles area, Promised Land Resort, then downstream the Strawberry River to its terminus at Starvation Reservoir. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding downstream of the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar along the Strawberry River to its terminus at Starvation River. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pinnacles, Promised Land Resort, and points downstream on the Strawberry River to Starvation Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 15:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 331 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen over the Bloody Tanks Wash basin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 216. US Highway 60 between mile markers 237 and 244...and near mile marker 245. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 403 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Fork.
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, specifically Hildale. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding is expected. Thunderstorms with intense rainfall are moving into the Hildale area, and are expected to move of the headwaters of Short Creek shortly. Flash flooding along Short Creek is expected to begin soon. Additionally this rainfall is expected to create urban flooding across the city. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hildale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Indian Creek, south Middle Creek, and Big Branch Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Utah County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Utah The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Bald Mountain Burn Scar in Southern Utah County in northern Utah * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bald Mountain Burn Scar, specifically above the Loafer Canyon area. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible over the next 30 minutes in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Loafer Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bald Mountain Burn Scar, specifically Loafer Canyon. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bald Mountain Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 19:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 736 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Highway 12 near Big Branch Creek is closed due to burn scar flash flood debris. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Indian Creek, south Middle Creek, and Big Branch Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Payette County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Payette, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Payette; Washington THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT/2 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PAYETTE, SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES At 151 AM MDT /1251 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated moderate rainfall continuing over the advisory area. Heavy rainfall from previous thunderstorms will continue to cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.0 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ontario, Payette, Weiser, Fruitland, Annex, Presley Bridge, Mann Creek Reservoir, Bear Creek Summit, Midvale Hill and Henley Basin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy