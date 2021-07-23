One pleads guilty in case of videos showing graphic assault; others have upcoming court dates

UPDATE (7/23/2021): Court documents show that Holly Debord pled guilty to one count each of Sodomy, Sexual Torture, and Bestiality. Her sentence has not been set.

Frederick Cookston will have a case status review in November 2021.

Van Christopher Havis will have a jury trial in August 2021.

UPDATE (1/22/20): The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a third person has been arrested in connection to a sexual abuse and assault case.

Frederick Steve Cookston of Albertville was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 22, and charged with 1st Degree Sodomy and Bestiality. Cookston is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Original story:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Two people have been arrested in connection to several videos showing the sexual assault of a man that circulated online on Facebook Messenger and via text message.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, they received reports from concerned citizens about several videos circulating on Facebook Messenger and through text messages of a man being sexually assaulted.

In addition to the victim, two other individuals were seen in the videos. After obtaining search warrants, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, the sheriff’s office arrested Van Christopher Havis, 53 of Guntersville, and Holly Renae Debord, 36 of Albertville, at a residence Rayburn Ave. in Guntersville.

Authorities say the graphic videos did involve an animal.

Havis is charged with 1st Degree Sodomy and one count of Bestiality, with a bond totaling $250,000. Authorities say he violated parole and has been denied bond for that.

Debord is charged with 1st Degree Sodomy and one count of Bestiality; her bond totals $250,000.

The sheriff’s office says the victim is in his 30s and has mental disabilities.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies were involved in this case.

They also stressed the importance of reporting suspicious activity, and thanked the concerned citizens who reported the videos. Their assistance, along with Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare, was instrumental in this case.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are expected.

This is a developing story; updates will be made as they become available.