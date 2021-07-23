Cancel
Cars

Salvage-Title Challenge: Window Shop with Car and Driver

By Tony Quiroga
CAR AND DRIVER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying a car with a salvage title can lead to a lot heartaches. But there are a number of reasons from crashes to vandalism that can brand a car with the DMV equivalent of caution tape. Investing in a car with a checkered past can also allow you to lead a champagne lifestyle on a Coors Light budget by scoring an incredible deal. The hard part is finding the right car, but that's the kind of hard work that the Window Shop crew likes to do.

CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Classic Car Owners Say Shop Wrecked Their Cars

Customers of Curtis Customs Radical Garage, which is located about 40 kilometers north of Halifax, Nova Scotia, have accused the autobody and mechanic shop of returning their classic cars in pieces, charging more than originally agreed, or just plain not returning their vehicles. We wish this were the first time such an accusation has been leveled, but the sad truth is you’re always taking a tremendous risk when dropping your beloved ride off anywhere.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealer Drops $100,000 Ford Super Duty on Broken 30-Inch Wheel

After trying to reverse it with a floor jack under the front axle, they decided it was best to let it ride without a tire. Just because you spend thousands of dollars on custom car parts doesn't mean they're indestructible. There's a video making its rounds on Facebook right now proving that, showing a massively lifted Ford Super Duty on 30-inch wheels with one separated rim off the truck. Oh, and they're also trying to drive it with a floor jack under the front axle.
TrafficCarscoops

Truck Driver Deliberately Rolls Coal And Blocks A Tesla On The Highway

Rolling coal, the practice of flooring a specially modified diesel engine to produce an excessive amount of smoke, is considered illegal in many places. However, that didn’t stop one truck driver to do just that in front of a Tesla, blocking them on the road in the process. We’ve seen...
TrafficPosted by
Boston

How far can you drive on a temporary spare after getting a flat tire?

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader whose daughter has to travel 180 miles after getting a flat. Q. My daughter got a flat tire on her Volkswagen Jetta. She got the spare tire on, but now must drive 180 miles home. She knows she can’t drive on the spare tire for long. How long can you drive on a temporary spare tire?
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Chevy Silverado Driver Tries Drifting, Promptly Crashes Into Curb

Friends, we have a new nominee for an automotive Darwin award. We've become used to seeing Ford Mustang drivers dominate this segment but we're starting to think the pony car crowd might have learned some lessons in recent years. We haven't seen many Mustang fails as of late, but this is the second wheel-destroying drift from other vehicles we've seen in just the last few weeks. Perhaps that infamous Mercedes-AMG drifter bought a truck?
Carsarcamax.com

Car repair shops profit as drivers hold on to their aging vehicles

One recent weekday at Jay’s Auto Repair in Detroit, cars filled the dozen bays and overflowed into the parking lot as mechanics worked to fix the backlog of vehicles needing repairs. That's become the new normal as customers try to hang on to their aging cars, SUVs and pickups during...
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Hey, The 1980s Called And Its K10 Chevy Truck Is For Sale!

Ah, Jamboree trucks. If you don't know what that it, it's a truck that's completely overbuilt in almost every way except ways that would make it survivable off-road. Or towing. Or as a daily driver. In other words, something that's built more for wow factor than utility. Four Wheeler featured hundreds of them from the late 1970s through mid-1990s. Generally you'd see stuff like chrome axle housings, tilt front ends and hydraulically tilting beds, triple or quad shocks per corner, supercharged big-blocks, and puny little half-ton axles. To a real hardcore off-roader they're the automotive equivalent of a body builder that injects synthol directly into their upper body and leaves their legs pencil thin.
Carsmotor1.com

Tesla dangerously coal-rolled by reckless pickup truck driver

As you'll see in the video below, a diesel pickup truck driver not only intentionally coal-rolls a Tesla, but also puts people's lives at risk. He swerves back and forth on the highway, cuts the driver off repeatedly while blowing the black soot at the car, and worst of all, he slams on his brakes in the process.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Dodge Won't Give Blessing To Charger Police Cars Imported To Australia

The Dodge Charger isn't just a popular sedan in the United States. It's also a popular police vehicle in either V6 or V8 format. Dodge builds police-spec Chargers with a plethora of upgrades straight from the factory, and an Australian import company is keen to bring that capability to police agencies down under. Making it happen – with Dodge's support anyway – may not be so easy.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Ford created a gas-scented fragrance for electric car drivers

Apparently that new car smell just isn't the same for some electric car customers. Ford has developed a gasoline-scented fragrance for EV owners to help them make the transition to battery-power. The Mach-Eau GT was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, where Ford is showing off its...
Buying CarsConsumer Reports.org

How to Avoid Buying a Lemon When Shopping for a Used Car, SUV, or Truck

Finding a trouble-free used car has nothing to do with luck and everything to do with applying good research and investigative skills. A reliable vehicle needs to be properly maintained. A vehicle with hidden damage can affect its performance, safety, or reliability. That’s why it’s important to thoroughly check out...
Carstorquenews.com

New Car MSRP Window Sticker Scam Car Buyers Need to Understand

Looking at buying a new car and want to go over the MSRP window stickers before talking to a car salesperson? Chances are good that’s just exactly what a predatory salesperson wants you to do. Here’s a car window MSRP sticker scam that car buyers need to understand that could be tricking the unsuspecting buyer regarding the actual value of a new car.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Explorer ST Driver’s Door Lock Picked In Under One Minute: Video

Automotive theft has been a huge problem for a very long time now, and even the latest and greatest in anti-theft technology hasn’t stopped thieves from continuing to hone their craft. That’s precisely why we found this video from an incredibly popular YouTube channel dubbed Lock Picking Lawyer so interesting – the channel’s purveyor manages to pick the lock of his Ford Explorer ST in less than a minute, which is rather alarming, to say the least.
Buying CarsNewsweek

10 Best-Selling Pickup Trucks in The US in 2021

Americans love their trucks. The truck market has seen steady growth in recent years as buyers recognize their utility, added fuel efficiency and capability, and welcome the addition of a roster of infotainment and safety technology traditionally relegated to the sedan market. In the first half of 2021, automakers saw...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Chevy Camaro Is In Trouble

While GM is riding high with the C8 Corvette generating tons of interest and production finally looking like it will hit normal levels, the Chevrolet Camaro is in dire straits. When it comes to the modern pony cars, the Camaro has trailed behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger in an ever-distant third for sales.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

How To Know if Your Car Has an Active Recall

Use your VIN to check for recalls. Aside from the folks who regularly read automotive enthusiasts and news websites like The Drive and Car Bibles (Ed. Note: Hello, we appreciate you.), most people hear about recalls strictly from the news or a viral story on social media. You might hear about the Mercedes-Benz cars that might lose power steering, Chevrolet Bolt EVs that might catch on fire, or the Jeeps with transmissions won’t stay in Park. It might seem like recalls are irregular or rare occurrences, but the opposite is actually true. Recalls happen every single week, and it’s important to know how to find them.

