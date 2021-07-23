Salvage-Title Challenge: Window Shop with Car and Driver
Buying a car with a salvage title can lead to a lot heartaches. But there are a number of reasons from crashes to vandalism that can brand a car with the DMV equivalent of caution tape. Investing in a car with a checkered past can also allow you to lead a champagne lifestyle on a Coors Light budget by scoring an incredible deal. The hard part is finding the right car, but that's the kind of hard work that the Window Shop crew likes to do.www.caranddriver.com
Comments / 0