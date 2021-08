Parents who wanted their children fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the 2021-2022 school year had to plan well in advance during summer vacation. As of Monday, July 26, 2021, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 shot approved for children 12 and older. It requires a three-week break between the first and second doses, as well as two additional weeks after the second dose to be considered fully vaccinated. That means it takes five weeks after the first dose to reach full immunity.