Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Shipped to Columbus

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Bean was dealt from the Hurricanes to the Blue Jackets in exchange for a second-round pick Friday, Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman reports. It's a quality addition for Columbus. Bean was exposed by Carolina in the expansion draft earlier this week, but the Kraken elected to grab forward Morgan Geekie instead. Now the Hurricanes pick up a draft pick, while the Jackets add a player who can be reasonably projected to fill a top-four defensive role as early as next season. Bean has displayed a bunch of offensive ability throughout his minor-league career and should get a chance to play heavy minutes for a Columbus team that is clearly embracing a youth movement.

www.cbssports.com

