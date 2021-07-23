Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Shipped to Columbus

It's the calm before the storm. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, the storm will shape the franchise for years to come. Sunday, the Blue Jackets released their list of players that will be available to the incoming Seattle Kraken in the NHL's Expansion Draft, which will air Wednesday night on ESPN2. Just two days later, Columbus is slated to make three picks in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, including a top five pick for the first time in over a half decade. General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen has given no indication which player or which position they have their eye on, and there is no clear-cut favorite of who the team will take when they draft 5th overall.