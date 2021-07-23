Daughter defends NY man found dead with 'I touch little girls' written on his chest
The daughter of an 80-year-old New York man killed this week with the words "I touch little girls" written on his chest said he was not a pedophile. The Staten Island man, Robert Raynor, was found in his apartment-building hallway with that and other messages written in marker on his body. The city's medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and said he was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to Newsweek.kutv.com
