Daughter defends NY man found dead with 'I touch little girls' written on his chest

By Larry D. Curtis, KUTV
KUTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe daughter of an 80-year-old New York man killed this week with the words "I touch little girls" written on his chest said he was not a pedophile. The Staten Island man, Robert Raynor, was found in his apartment-building hallway with that and other messages written in marker on his body. The city's medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and said he was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to Newsweek.

