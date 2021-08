FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville business owner goes beyond the doors of his salon not only as an author and drag performer, but also as a pillar of the community. North Carolina native Joshua Gray-Heim, 35, started his professional career at the Carolina Academy, a Paul Mitchell partner school. Now he and his husband Adam own J. Co. Salon & Blo’Dry Bar, located at 417 Hay St., Suite B.