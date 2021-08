Zenit St Petersburg strengthened its backcourt by signing playmaker Shabazz Napier to a one-year deal, the club announced Monday. Napier (1.85 meters, 30 years old) last played for Washington of the NBA, averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 20 games in the 2019-20 season. He started that campaign with another NBA team, Minnesota, averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 assists in 36 games before joining Washington. Napier has also played for Miami, Orlando, Portland and Brooklyn of the NBA, as well as for Sioux Falls of the G League. Before that, he helped the University of Connecticut win two NCAA Tournament championships in 2011 and 2014. He was chosen as the NCAA All-Tournament MVP in 2014. Napier has also been a member of the Puerto Rican national team.