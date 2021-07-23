Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Geese in Love

country1025.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnold, a local goose that was attacked by a snapping turtle was taken to a hospital to work on his broken foot. A female goose, Amelia stood at the door of the hospital tapping on the door during the entire procedure and then waited to take care of him when the surgery was over.

country1025.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geese#Broken Foot#Goose#Turtle#Tapping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalshappi927.com

As you know, I have an obsession with geese. I LOVE THEM!

A concerned Canadian goose went to check on her mate, who was undergoing surgery at the New England Wildlife Center’s Cape Cod Branch on Wednesday. The staff had noticed that Arnold, who lives in a pond near the center, was limping. He had two fractures on his foot, so they took him in for surgery. Just as Arnold was about to go under, they heard a tapping on the clinic door. Arnold’s partner tracked him down and was attempting to get inside. “She had somehow located him and was agitated that she could not get inside,” the center wrote on Facebook. “She remained there throughout the entire procedure, watching us work.” After the surgery, the center let Arnold recover by the doorway. “His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door,” the center wrote. “They both seemed much more at ease in each other’s presence.” Arnold should be recovered in a few weeks.
Weymouth, MAPosted by
94.9 HOM

These Geese in New England Will Have You Believing in Love Again

The New England Wildlife Center located in Weymouth, Massachusetts is a non-profit organization that works hard to provide medical care to wildlife and education for the public. Meet Arnold. Arnold is a Canadian Goose who lives and waddles around a pond near New England Wildlife Center's hospital. Staff noticed that...
Relationshipscaseynews.net

Love unconditionally

My grandson, Trevor is staying with me again this summer. At the age of ‘almost’ 14 years of age, he is great company. He keeps me on my toes, is clever and hilarious. He has been helping me doing yard work and helping me in the house – especially with cooking. For years, I’ve called him Chef Bryant.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Father Left Me with a Foster Family Because I Reminded Him of My Mom – Story of the Day

My brother and I got placed into the foster system when my father couldn’t cope with the loss of my mother, but I later discovered why he never came back for me. My mother died when I was around ten years old, and my brother, Ari, was just six. It was a horrible time for my family, and my father didn’t deal with the stress very well. He was gone most of the time and only returned home for a few hours.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn’s Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.

Comments / 0

Community Policy