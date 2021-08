Howard will start Wednesday against the Yankees in what's expected to be a bullpen game for the Phillies, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Howard, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day, will be pitching on three days' rest after he covered three innings in his most recent start in the minors. Since he only tossed 51 pitches in that outing, Howard should be able to give the Phillies three or four innings if he's efficient Wednesday, but he'll still face an uphill battle to qualify for a win. Cristopher Sanchez is a candidate to cover multiple innings after Howard exits.