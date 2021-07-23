Katey Sagal on Reuniting With 'Married With Children' Co-Star Christina Applegate on 'Dead to Me' (Exclusive)
Katey Sagal couldn't have been more excited to reunite with her "daughter" Christina Applegate on Dead to Me. The 67-year-old actress made a brief cameo during the second season of the Netflix show, portraying Judy's (Linda Cardellini) incarcerated mother. In the upcoming third and final season, Sagal tells ET's Matt Cohen that she and her former Married… With Children co-star, Applegate, will get to share the screen together.www.etonline.com
Comments / 0