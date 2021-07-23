Cancel
Ronny Criss Releases New Single “If It Rains Like This Tomorrow”

Cover picture for the articleHighways by Ronny Criss is an album set on vast open roads fueled by the longing to find one’s self and a higher way of being. “If It Rains Like This Tomorrow” is the second single off of Ronny’s new album Highways. A song written after a long and rough drive home in the pouring rain, “If it Rains Like This Tomorrow” is about a moment in time. The moment when one realizes the sound of a thunderstorm is no longer something that brings frustration, but comfort. Comfort in knowing that every drop of rain is another excuse to crawl back in bed with the one you love, putting the world on hold to be together. A welcome sound for sure!

